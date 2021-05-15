Investigation underway after person found fatally stabbed in South Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a person was found fatally stabbed in South Boston on Friday night.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed in the area of West Newton Street and Shawmut Avenue around 8:38 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to the Boston Police Department.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

The victim’s name has not been released and no arrests have been made in the case.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

