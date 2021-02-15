Investigation underway after person injured following shooting in Salem

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities launched an investigation into a shooting that left one person injured in Salem late Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Derby Street around 10 p.m. found one person suffering from undisclosed injuries, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Their current condition has not been released.

Alexis Grenier, who works at nearby Brothers Taverna, says her coworkers heard gunshots after a fight broke out at the restaurant.

“Our regulars were here; everything was going fine and everyone was wearing masks and playing by the rules and then violence broke out randomly,” she said. “(My co-workers) said there was a shooting and they we’re scared”

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)