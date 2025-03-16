MEDWAY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a man who was reported missing was found dead in a wooded area in Medway on Saturday morning, officials said. His name has not been released.

Officers conducting a search for a missing person off Choate Park around 11 a.m. found the man dead around 1 p.m.

The unattended death investigation is being conducted by Medway police, state troopers assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

