FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a person was shot in Fitchburg Thursday night.

First responders were called to the scene on Woodland Street around 6:30 p.m. and transported a man to a Leominster hospital with apparent gunshot wounds.

He was then flown to a Worcester hospital for further treatment. There has been no word on his condition.

Investigators were seen going through a white sedan parked nearby and two cars were towed from the scene.

No further details were released.

