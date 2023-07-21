LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway in Lawrence Thursday after a person was shot, the Essex County District Attorney said.

The DA said the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. on Prospect Street near the road’s intersection with Canton Street.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Lawrence and later flown by helicopter to a hospital in Boston.

In addition to the Prospect Street shooting, the DA said investigators found one person dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a car on Summer Street.

The DA said investigators do not believe there is any threat to the public but said the investigation into these incidents was ongoing as of Thursday night.

