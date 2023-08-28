BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation got underway in Roxbury Monday after a person was shot near David Ramsay Park, Boston police said.

Police said authorities responded after receiving a call reporting the shooting on Washington Street around 4:15 p.m.

The person who was shot, police said, was later taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene remained active shortly before 5 p.m., according to police.

SKY7-HD over the scene Monday afternoon also captured video of the area blocked off with crime tape as law enforcement officials continued to investigate.

No further information was immediately available as of around 6 p.m.

