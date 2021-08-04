DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a person was shot near a Dorchester playground Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the scene on Glenrose Road around 6:10 p.m. and found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

They were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details were released.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox