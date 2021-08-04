DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a person was shot near a Dorchester playground Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the scene on Glenrose Road around 6:10 p.m. and found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

They were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further details were released.

