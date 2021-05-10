Investigation underway after person shot outside Manchester, NH restaurant

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a person was shot outside a restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire Monday.

Officers were called to the intersection of Elm Street and Mechanic Street outside of USA Chicken and Biscuit around 6:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to a release issued by the department.

Upon their arrival, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and he was transported to Elliot Hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators said the incident began with an argument and everyone involved is known to each other. Additionally, everyone has been identified.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at 603-668-8711.

