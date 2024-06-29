BOSTON (WHDH) - A person was rushed to the hospital Saturday evening after being stabbed at the Whole Foods in the South End.

Officers responding to a report of a person stabbed around 5:30 p.m. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

The incident remains under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

