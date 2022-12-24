BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after a person was reportedly stabbed and then run over by a vehicle in Mattapan on Friday night.

Officers responding to the incident on Manchester Street could be seen lining the roadway with crime scene tape and collecting evidence.

The victim was hospitalized but is expected to survive.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)