BOSTON (WHDH) - A section of Kingston Street was taped off with crime scene tape early Monday morning after a person suffered life-threatening wounds in a stabbing, police said.

Officers responded to the area of 39 Kingston St. around 3 a.m. after a person went to the hospital with life-threatening stab wounds, according to police.

No arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing,

