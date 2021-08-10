BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after one person suffered life-threatening injuries in a stabbing in the city’s Dorchester section on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Senator Bolling Circle shortly after 3 p.m. found a man suffering from serious injuries, according to the Boston Police Department.

The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Video from SKY7 HD showed a section of the neighborhood roped off with police tape and several cruisers parked in the area.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

