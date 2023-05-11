BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation got underway Thursday after a physical altercation involving a staff member at a school in Mattapan, school officials said.

In a letter sent to parents about the incident, Mattahunt Elementary School Principal Walter Henderson said the several students were watching when a staff member had a “verbal and physical altercation” in the school’s cafeteria Thursday afternoon.

“School staff contacted BPS Safety Services to provide assistance,” Henderson said. “School leadership will investigate this incident, and if necessary, will take all appropriate actions.”

Henderson said students who watched the incident unfold were asked to voice their concerns.

“The Mattahunt School, alongside the entire Boston Public Schools, is committed to fostering environments where all students feel safe, respected, and academically challenged,” Henderson continued. “While personnel matters are confidential, please know that all Boston Public Schools staff is held to the highest standards of professional conduct, and that misconduct is never tolerated.”

