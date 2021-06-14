REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A pickup truck crashed into a utility pole, bringing down wires in Revere on Sunday night.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Stanton Avenue near Route 60 found the pole resting on top of the pickup truck with wires on the ground.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

