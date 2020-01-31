Investigation underway after pickup truck slams into building in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Everett are investigating after a pickup truck slammed through the front of a small grocery store on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responding to Posada Food Market at 69 Hancock St. found a four-door Ford pickup truck lodged into the front of the store.

Video from Sky7 HD showed yellow police tape around a white sedan with frontend damage.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

