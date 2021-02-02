Investigation underway after plane carrying 4 people crashes in Leicester

LEICESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a plane carrying multiple people crashed in Leicester on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the area of Moose Hill Road found a plane that had crashed near the Spencer-Leicester line, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson confirmed.

The victims were extricated from the wreckage and taken to a local hospital, according to the Spencer Fire Department. There was no word on their condition.

There were a total of four people on the plane, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately known.

The FAA and state police are assisting local authorities with the investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

Troopers responding to a small plane with four occupants that crashed in the area of Moosehill Road in #Leicester. Brookfield and Leicester PD’s also responding along with Environmental PD and FAA. No further information available at this time. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 2, 2021

