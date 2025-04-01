LEICESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A disturbing message circulated at Leicester High School that has administrators and police on high alert.

A controversial poem made the rounds at the high school causing concern. The poem, which is believed to contain racial slurs and references to the Ku Klux Klan, was brought to the attention of the school superintendent.

The superintendent responded, saying in part, “The administration will continue to work with our local law enforcement agencies. The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority and we will do everything possible to provide a safe learning environment.”

Leicester police have heightened patrols on campus, and the police department says they are making this case a priority, adding that they think the message came from someone outside of the school district.

The District Attorney’s Office is now involved, and both the superintendent and police say an investigation is ongoing.

