Investigation underway after police chase ends in fiery crash in Lynnfield

LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) – A Peabody man is hospitalized after leading officers on a brief car chase Monday that came to a crashing end on Route 1 in Lynnfield, officials said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 1 around 12 p.m. found a mangled Ford pickup truck that had slammed into the median on the southbound side of the highway and caught on fire, according to state police.

The suspect, a 44-year-old Peabody man, was flown to a Boston hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His name has not been released.

Officers had tried to stop the man erratic driving on Main Street in Peabody when he took off, prompting the chase.

Workers from Kelly Jeep who witnessed the crash rushed to provide first responders with fire extinguishers.

“The flames at one point were coming about three to five feet out of the hood,” one worker told 7NEWS. “It was a decent-sized fire to contend with.”

Moments after the crash, thick white smoke enveloped the highway, surveillance video from the car dealership showed.

The highway was shut down for a few hours after the crash but all lanes have since been reopened.

Charges have not yet been filed in connection with the incident.

