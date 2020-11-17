Investigation underway after police chase ends in fiery crash in Lynnfield

LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Peabody man was flown to a Boston hospital after leading officers on a brief car chase that came to a crashing end on Route 1 in Lynnfield on Monday, authorities said.

Officers tried to stop a pickup truck seen traveling erratically on Main Street in Peabody around noon when the 44-year-old driver took off, prompting a chase, according to Peabody police.

The truck reportedly blew out two tires before turning onto Route 1, where surveillance video recorded it flipping over a guardrail, wrapping around a pole, and then catching on fire.

Jason Glaser and Steve Sheldon were working at Kelly Jeep when they witnessed the crash. They quickly ran outside with fire extinguishers to help put out the flames.

“The flames at one point were probably coming about three to five feet out of the hood, and you had them coming out from both sides of the undercarriage of the vehicle, so it was a decent-sized fire to contend with,” Glaser recalled.

The driver was flown to a Boston hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. His name has not been released.

Sheldon and Glaser returned to work covered in soot and chemicals from the fire extinguisher.

“I’m just glad that nobody else was hurt and we were there to help law enforcement where we could,” Sheldon said.

An investigation remains ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time.

