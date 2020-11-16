Investigation underway after police chase ends in fiery crash in Lynnfield

LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a vehicle sought by police crashed in Lynnfield and burst into flames following a chase on Monday, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a crash on Route 1 found a mangled Ford pickup truck on the southbound side of the highway near the tunnel, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was flown to a Boston hospital. There was no immediate word on their condition.

All lanes on the northbound side of the highway are open but only one southbound lane is open at this time.

The driver involved in the crash was said to be wanted by police in Peabody.

No additional details were available.

UPDATE 4 Suspect was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital. Peabody PD will handle charges against suspect. MSP handling crash investigation. All NB lanes open. One SB lane currently open. #MATraffic https://t.co/SNxJXZzRfB — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 16, 2020

UPDATE 2 Suspect was being pursued by Peabody PD. MSP took secondary role in pursuit. More information will be released when available. https://t.co/FIsapR2uJi pic.twitter.com/NbVYqzSF94 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 16, 2020

Troopers on scene, Rt 1 in Lynnfield Tunnel for suspect vehicle that crashed and burst into flames. Vehicle was sought by Peabody Police. Developing incident. We have no further info at this time and will update when appropriate. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 16, 2020

