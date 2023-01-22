NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway in Norwood following a domestic incident overnight that led to an officer firing at a suspect as they drove toward responding police, an official said.

Multiple police officers could be seen gathering on Folan Avenue, a dead-end street where an area was blocked off with crime scene tape. Investigators appeared to be focusing on one house in particular.

The incident was first reported around 3 a.m. Responding officers say they heard gunshots and a driver speeding toward them, according to the Norwood police chief.

That’s when one Norwood police officer fired at the driver, though they kept going and fled the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

