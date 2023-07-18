NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford police officer was shot in New Bedford on Monday night, prompting a large police response, officials said.

The New Bedford police detective sustained an injury from a gunshot in the area of Rivet and Orchard streets around 8:45 p.m. He is receiving medical treatement and the injury is not considered to be life-threatening, according to New Bedford police.

Sources tell 7’s Steve Cooper that two other people were also injured as a result of the shooting.

State police say they are assisting New Bedford police with a shots fired incident in that area.

Breaking:multiple law enforcement sources say a New Bedford Police officer was shot tonight and rushed to the hospital..2 other civilians may have been shot too sources say the officer is expected to survive..unclear what led up to the shooting and if anyone’s under arrest#7News pic.twitter.com/iEzlmYz6IS — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) July 18, 2023

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

