NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Bedford police officer was shot in New Bedford on Monday night, prompting a large police response, officials said.
The New Bedford police detective sustained an injury from a gunshot in the area of Rivet and Orchard streets around 8:45 p.m. He is receiving medical treatement and the injury is not considered to be life-threatening, according to New Bedford police.
Sources tell 7’s Steve Cooper that two other people were also injured as a result of the shooting.
State police say they are assisting New Bedford police with a shots fired incident in that area.
No additional information was immediately available.
