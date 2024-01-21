WILBRAHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after an officer was shot in the line of duty in Wilbraham late Saturday night, state police said.
The Wilbraham Police Officer was shot during a call to a home on Old Carriage Drive and has been taken to a nearby hospital. The suspect may still be inside the home, state police said.
The public is being asked to avoid the area.
No additional information was immediately available.
