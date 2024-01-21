WILBRAHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after an officer was shot in the line of duty in Wilbraham late Saturday night, state police said.

The Wilbraham Police Officer was shot during a call to a home on Old Carriage Drive and has been taken to a nearby hospital. The suspect may still be inside the home, state police said.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

