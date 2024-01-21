WILBRAHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after an officer was shot in the line of duty in Wilbraham late Saturday night, state police said.

The Wilbraham Police Officer was shot during a call to a home on Old Carriage Drive and has been taken to a nearby hospital. The suspect may still be inside the home, state police said.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

CORRECTION—Location is Old Carriage Drive, not Road. https://t.co/1OVUKHaO4x — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 21, 2024

Earlier tonight a #Wilbraham Police Officer was shot during a call to a home on Old Carriage Rd. and has been transported to a hospital. The suspect may still be in the home. Numerous assets are on scene. Public is asked to avoid area. We will update when more info available. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 21, 2024

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

