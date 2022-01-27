SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a police officer was shot outside the MGM Springfield early Thursday morning, authorities said.

The officer was shot in the area of State Street after midnight, according to a Massachusetts State Police spokesman.

The suspect then fled into a nearby parking garage, where an officer-involved shooting reportedly took place.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the officer or suspect.

No additional information was available.

