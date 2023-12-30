FAIRHAVEN, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after an incident in Fairhaven left a police officer and a suspect hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

The officer, whose name was not released, was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, whose name was also not released, was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

