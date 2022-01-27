SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a suspect who wounded an officer was shot by police outside the MGM Springfield casino early Thursday morning, authorities said.

The officer was shot by the suspect in the area of Court Square Way shortly after midnight, according to the Springfield Police Department.

The suspect then fled into a parking garage on State Street, where he was reportedly seriously injured in an officer-involved shooting.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The officer was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office has been notified of the shooting and investigators are reviewing body-camera video.

No additional information was available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

