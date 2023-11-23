BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation is underway after a large response to Bijou Nightclub in Boston early Thursday morning.

Police officers could be seen working inside a large taped-off section of the street outside the Stuart Street nightclub around 1 a.m.

At least two ambulances were seen leaving the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)