GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A police investigation got underway in Groveland over the weekend after two people walking near Main Street and Elm Park were shot at with pellets fired from a pellet gun in a passing car, police said.

Groveland police said the couple was walking Saturday night when a red Honda Civic with four passengers drove by. A man wearing a mask and leaning out the window of the moving vehicle shot the husband and wife with pellets, police said.

“It’s a very, very unusual event to take place in Groveland,” said Groveland Police Chief Jeffrey Gillen.

Gillen said the pellets hit the man’s jacket and hit the woman’s umbrella.

While no one was injured, police were still looking for the people in the car as of Wednesday.

“That’s kind of scary,” said Dawn Martinez, who works in the area near where this incident took place. “Usually, it’s really quiet.”

Martinez was working at the time of the incident. She said she saw “a lot of police presence going back and forth.”

Martinez, who walks home from work late at night, said this incident is cause for alarm in the community.

“It’s just silly,” she said. “It’s dangerous. There’s people out there that you can hurt.”

Donna Drinon said she shops in the area where this weekend’s incident happened.

“I certainly don’t want to get injured going into my local store,” she said.

Born and raised in Groveland, Drinon also said the area doesn’t typically see this type of activity.

“I don’t like hearing things like that,” she said.

Police on Wednesday told 7NEWS their department is working some leads in its investigation as it aims to restore security in town.

“People are able to go out and about and walk and enjoy the area without really ever being in fear of being attacked in such a way,” Chief Gillen said.

Police have asked anyone who sees suspicious activity or who has information on the pellet gun incident on Saturday to contact them at 978-521-1212.

