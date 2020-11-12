Investigation underway after police shoot knife-wielding man in Malden

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Malden, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The shooting occurred Thursday on Beach Street following a disturbance at a Stop and Shop in Revere, State Police Col. Chris Mason said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was armed with a knife when he was shot, Mason added.

“They attempted to disarm the subject. They made a decision to attempt that and it was unsuccessful,” Mason explained. “Ultimately, they ended up using a firearm.”

He was taken to an area hospital with undisclosed injuries.

Dozens of police cruisers and emergency vehicles swarmed the area, prompting the closure of several roads as investigators collected evidence.

Anthony Savage, who witnessed the shooting, said he thought he stumbled onto a movie set.

“I heard one shot…The guy went down,” Savage recalled. “When I first walked up, I was like, ‘Oh they’re shooting another movie in Malden, let me go and get in there.’”

The troopers involved in the shooting were also taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The suspect could be arraigned as early as Friday on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)