WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after possible human remains were found near Wakefield Memorial High School on Tuesday morning, officials said.

A survey crew working on Farm Street discovered skeletal remains in a wooded wetlands area between the high school’s tennis courts and Rivers Lane around 11 a.m., according to Wakefield Police Chief Steven A. Skory.

Skory noted there is no threat or danger to the school and that there will be visible police activity in the area during dismissal.

State police detectives assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office are assisting Wakefield police with the investigation.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office has also been notified.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)