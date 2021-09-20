GEORGETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have launched an investigation into the alleged use of racially charged language during a physical altercation at a Georgetown High School football game on Friday night.

The fight broke out between several coaches and players from Georgetown High School and the opposing team, Roxbury Prep Charter High School, according to a statement released by Georgetown Public Schools.

Georgetown police assisted in dispersing the crowds when the end of the game was canceled.

The cause of the altercation along with allegations of the use of racially charged language remains under investigation.

“I want to clearly state that the Georgetown Public Schools will not tolerate racism in any form and is working with the Georgetown Police Department to investigate this allegation,” Superintendent Carol Jacobs wrote in the statement. “The district has reached out to the administration at Roxbury Prep Charter High School in an attempt to gather facts and resolve the issues.”

She went on to ask for patience amid the investigation, saying, “There are clearly strong emotions and many different versions of what happened at this game.”

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)