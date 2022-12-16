QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway at Quincy High School after school officials say they found racist graffiti targeting the principal in a boys bathroom stall.

The superintendent says the graffiti, which read, “We want a white principal,” above a hanging stick figure, is believed to have been left sometime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday.

The school’s Black Principal, Keith Ford, condemned the graffiti in a message to the school community.

“This graffiti was threatening to me personally. I cannot emphasize strongly enough that this vandalism and hatreful behavior will not be tolerated,” he wrote.

The superintendent says the school is looking into school surveillance video, bathroom logs, and is speaking with bathroom monitors to get to the bottom of who left the vandalism.

An event is slated for 5 p.m. on Monday in front of the high school so area residents and the school community can stand in solidarity with the principal.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)