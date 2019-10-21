Investigation underway after racist messages scribbled on walls inside MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after racist messages were found scribbled on the walls inside an MBTA station in Boston.

Green Line commuters filing through the underground Hynes Convention Center subway stop on Monday morning were greeted by hateful words scrawled on a pair of platform columns.

One message that made reference to the KKK read, “KILL ALL (expletive).”

Leslie Parker, who is visiting Boston from Alabama, was disheartened by the messages.

“You think that in a diverse city like Boston that you wouldn’t have to run into people that actually think like that,” Parker said.

The MBTA immediately notified Transit police, prompting an investigation.

In a statement, MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said, “The MBTA will not tolerate words or expressions that target people on the basis of race, and the T strongly encourages the public to report any such incidents immediately.”

A cleaning crew has since removed the graffiti.

