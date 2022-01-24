EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have launched an investigation after a raging blaze tore through an Everett warehouse late Sunday night.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at an abandoned warehouse on Norman Street around 11 p.m. found the building engulfed in heavy flames.

Everett Deputy Fire Chief Lawrence Cardinale says National Grid was called to the scene due to a power system next to the building.

“We had the grid system and the power right next to the building,” he said. “A telephone pole caught on fire almost immediately. We were able to get that power shut down and keep the crews safe from any of the downed power lines.”

The blaze also left nearby buildings damaged.

There were no reported injuries.

The warehouse was set to be demolished so it could be converted into an apartment complex.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

