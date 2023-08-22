BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is ongoing after a recent string of break-ins impacting businesses in Beacon Hill.

Remy Creations on Charles Street has been among the businesses hit. Later speaking with 7NEWS, owner Remy Stressenger said the situation felt “very unsettling.”

Stressenger said an employee walked into the store on Sunday to find the store ransacked with glass shattered. Stressenger said a burglar took an iPad.

Boston police said they also responded to Soodee Boutique in Beacon Hill on Sunday where a window pane was shattered and where a brick was on the floor beside the glass. At Soodee Boutique, police said someone took a box of rings and a cash register.

Over at J. Grady, police said there was a break-in overnight Monday. The store’s owner said thieves did not take anything, though this is the third time this has happened.

“It is very disconcerting,” said owner Jeff Grady. “I get a phone call in the middle of the night and I need to run down here and take care of things.”

Crews were working on Tuesday to patch up a glass panel on Grady’s door.

Meanwhile, Beacon Hill Books and cafe owner Melissa Fetter said she’s taking matters into her own hands, hiring a security guard to protect hard-working business owners in the neighborhood.

“It’s disturbing to us that while we’re asleep in the middle of the night, someone is coming along and creating destruction,” Fetter said.

Anyone with information about recent break-ins on Charles Street is asked to contact Boston police.

