BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a Red Line train with dozens of passengers on board derailed at a subway station in Boston on Tuesday morning, a Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority spokesman said.

The slow-speed derailment at Broadway Station led to service disruptions shortly after the height of the morning commute.

A photo shared by Elizabeth Boyce-Jacino showed significant damage to a train car that made contact with the edge of the platform.

Forty-seven people were on the train at the time of the incident. There were no reported injuries.

Shuttle buses are replacing service between JFK/UMass and Park Street stations.

Commuters are being told to expect delays as shuttle buses are dispatched.

MBTA personnel are working to re-rail the damaged train.

No additional information has been released.

