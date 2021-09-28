BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a Red Line train with dozens of passengers on board derailed at a subway station in Boston on Tuesday morning, a Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority spokesman said.

The slow-speed derailment at Broadway Station led to service disruptions shortly after the height of the morning commute.

A photo shared by Elizabeth Boyce-Jacino showed significant damage to a train car that made contact with the edge of the platform.  

Forty-seven people were on the train at the time of the incident. There were no reported injuries.

Shuttle buses are replacing service between JFK/UMass and Park Street stations.

Commuters are being told to expect delays as shuttle buses are dispatched.

MBTA personnel are working to re-rail the damaged train.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox