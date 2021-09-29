BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a Red Line train with dozens of passengers on board derailed at a subway station in Boston on Tuesday morning, causing headaches for infuriated commuters who were forced to deal with lengthy delays throughout the day.

The slow-speed derailment on the southbound tracks at Broadway Station led to service disruptions around 9:45 a.m., shortly after the height of the morning commute, a Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority spokesman said.

Forty-seven people were on the train at the time of the incident. There were no reported injuries.

MBTA personnel spent the day working to re-rail the damaged train.

During the rerailing process, the incident train rolled away from the Broadway Station platform, the spokesman confirmed. Crews onboard the train were able to bring it to a stop and again, no injuries were reported.

Shuttle buses were still replacing service between JFK/UMass and Park Street stations during the evening commute, according to the MBTA.

Regularly scheduled service resumed Wednesday morning with a speed restriction in place between South and Broadway stations.

Red Line Update: Regularly scheduled service will begin with the start of service this morning. A speed restriction will be in place between South Station and Broadway. https://t.co/NyTlcwL7sV — MBTA (@MBTA) September 29, 2021

A photo shared by Elisabeth Boyce-Jacino showed significant damage to a train car that is said to have made contact with the edge of the platform.

“It kind of felt like when you have to make a sudden stop at a red light when you’re in a car,” Boyce-Jacino recalled. “The momentum carries you forward but not so much that I fell out of my seat but my backpack fell over…It was a very unexpected stop.”

Boyce-Jacino added that she could see a chunk of the platform that was knocked loose by the train.

“There was like debris everywhere…You could see the chunk that had been taken out by the train. It was pretty nuts,” she explained.

Cellphone video taken at the scene showed several passengers climbing out of a broken train window following the derailment.

Riders were left frustrated because the incident snarled subway service for several hours.

“Their service is horrible,” commuter Amy Wellman said. “Yesterday the escalator situation happened, which was tragic…Now there’s a disabled train.”

RELATED: ‘Have to do something about it’: Expert says rash of problems at MBTA needs to be dealt with

Commuters were told to expect lengthy delays as the shuttle buses were dispatched.

Commuter Stephan Lockwood said the shuttle buses were packed with passengers, calling the conditions “claustrophobic.”

“I’m vaccinated but I just don’t want to be around that many people,” he said.

The cause of the derailment wasn’t immediately clear.

Over the summer, a Green Line operator allegedly shifted a train’s master controller into the “full-power position” moments before colliding with another trolley at more than 30 mph on the B Line near the Agganis Arena, a National Transportation Safety Board investigation found.

On Sunday, a malfunctioning escalator threw passengers backward and shredded their limbs at the MBTA Back Bay Station.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)