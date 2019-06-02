Investigation underway after religious statues vandalized at Dorchester church

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after two religious statues were found vandalized at a Catholic church in Dorchester.

A parishioner at St. Mark’s Catholic Church on Dorchester Avenue said he was leaving a service on Sunday when he noticed a statue of Christ smashed on the pavement and a Virgin Mary statue in a trash can, according to the Rev. Joseph Linh Nguyen.

“It has been there for so many years,” Nguyen said. “Every morning when people walk by they pray to the statue and it’s something very sacred to the people in this neighborhood.”

Nguyen said he hopes the incident was just a cruel prank.

In April, another church in the area had their own Virgin Mary statue vandalized with an unknown red substance.

Boston police believe the incident at St. Mark’s occurred between 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston police.

