BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation got underway over the weekend after a customer at a Boston Legal Sea Foods restaurant said she believed one of her drinks may have been spiked with an unknown substance, the restaurant chain said.

Legal Sea Foods discussed the incident in a post on Instagram. Legal Sea Foods did not say where exactly the reported drink spiking took place but said it happened on Sunday.

“We take such matters very seriously and immediately launched an investigation,” Legal Sea Foods said. “We were able to contact our guest to offer support and gather information and are working closely with local as well as state authorities on a full investigation.”

A Boston police spokesperson confirmed investigators were made aware of a reported drink spiking and were working to determine which one of Legal’s Boston locations was impacted as of Tuesday morning.

“Our guests’ safety and security are always our number one priority,” Legal Sea Foods said. “Our teams are trained and certified to ensure safe, welcoming, and respectful environments for our patrons and team members alike.”

No further information was immediately available.

