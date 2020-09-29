Investigation underway after reported sexual assault in Boston Public Garden

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a woman said she was assaulted by a man who tried to take off her clothes while she was walking in the Boston Public Garden on Monday morning.

Officers responding to reports of an attempted sexual assault in the area of the Public Garden at 6 a.m. learned a man had approached a woman who was walking in the park, put a hand over her mouth while making sexually explicit threats, and tried to remove her clothing, according to police.

Those visiting the park said the allegations are troubling.

“It’s shocking, walking around here right now you would never think something like could happen,” Sanjay Batel said.

The woman was able to free herself and get away from the suspect, who is believed to be in his 20s or 30s.

“We have a daughter who is going off to college who wants to be in the city next year,” David Rome said. It just reinforces the need to be with a buddy and always let people know where you are.

Police are asking the public be aware of their surroundings, walk with friends when possible, and avoid distractions like talking on the phone or wearing headphones as they continue to look for the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston police detectives at 617-343-4400.

