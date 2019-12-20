Investigation underway after RI environmental police officer injured by booby trap

BRISTOL, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island environmental police officer was injured on Friday after stepping on a “booby trap” that someone left near an illegal and baited tree stand in Bristol, officials said.

The officers from the Department of Environmental Management’s Division of Law Enforcement were removing tree stands from town property along Gooding Avenue when one of the officers was injured by boards with nails sticking up that had been concealed in the leaves along the trail.

Anyone with information is asked to call 401-222-3070.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)