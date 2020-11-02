Investigation underway after robbery suspect fatally shot by police in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A robbery suspect was fatally shot by police in Lynn after leading them on a pursuit on Monday morning, authorities said.

The suspect robbed a Walgreens in Revere before prompting a police pursuit into Lynn, according to a spokesperson for the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was fatally shot by police in the area of Witt Street, the spokesperson added.

A Revere police officer was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information has been released.

