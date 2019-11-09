Investigation underway after rollover crash in Lakeville

LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a rollover crash in Lakeville that occurred early Saturday morning.

Firefighters responding to the scene just before Kenneth Welch Drive found the vehicle resting on its roof.

The occupant of the car refused treatment and transport, fire officials say.

No additional information has been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Lakeville Firefighters responded to this roll over accident just before. Kenneth Welch Drive. Occupant refused treatment and transport. pic.twitter.com/GDXKVKTfvk — Lakeville Fire Dept. (@LakevilleMAFD) November 9, 2019

