SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after eighth-grade students drew anti-Semitic imagery, a racist slur, and inappropriate drawings of a sexual nature in multiple yearbooks at a middle school in Seekonk.

The inappropriate images were drawn in at least 20 Hurley Middle School yearbooks, prompting all yearbooks to be confiscated, Superintendent Rich Drolet wrote in a letter to families and staff.

Students involved in this incident will face disciplinary actions within the district, Drolet added.

“It is our goal to create an inclusive and accepting community of schools in Seekonk, and this type of behavior goes against our core values,” Drolet wrote. “We are extremely disappointed in whoever did this and would like to reiterate that any hateful, derogatory remarks about race, religion and/or sexual orientation and gender identity will not be tolerated within our schools.”

Families are encouraged to discuss this issue with their children and to talk about the impact of hateful words and symbols.

Seekonk police are assisting school officials with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hurley Middle School Principal Ms. Bouchard at boucharda@seekonkschools.org.

