ASHBURNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A fox that was killed by police after a series of attacks in Ashburnham is being tested to see if it has rabies, officials said.

Officers were dispatched to three separate incidents on Saturday before the animal was killed by police.

The first occurred around 11:20 a.m. on Little Watatic Pond Road, where a resident out for a walk said a fox had bitten him on the shoe before running off into the woods, according to police.

Then, at 1:30 p.m. a second resident reported being bitten on the shoe while walking on Ashby Road.

Finally, officers responding to a report of a fox biting a man on the arm on Rindge State Turnpike Road found the man pinning the fox underneath him and killed it. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Tests on the animal have not been completed yet.

