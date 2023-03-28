EAST KINGSTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Crews were on scene in East Kingston, N.H. Tuesday after a serious vehicle crash left multiple people with injuries, according to New Hampshire State Police.

SKY7 over the crash site showed debris scattered around a grassy area on Burnt Swamp Road. 

In a statement, New Hampshire State Police said troopers remained on scene as of around 4 p.m. 

Police said one vehicle was involved in the crash.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

