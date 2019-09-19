Investigation underway after serious crash involving school bus, motorcycle in Westford

WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a serious crash involving a school bus and motorcycle in Westford on Thursday.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on West Road near the Blanchard Middle School around 4:20 p.m.

Video from SKY7 HD showed a motorcycle in pieces on the ground in front of the bus.

The area has been blocked off by several ambulances, police cruisers, and fire trucks.

There was no immediate word on the condition of those who were involved in the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

