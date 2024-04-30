SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway after a serious crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car in Sudbury on Tuesday, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office announced.

The DA’s office said the crash happened at approximately 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of Route 20 and Wayside Inn Road.

More than an hour later, SKY7-HD spotted first responders at work around the crash site shortly before 12 p.m.

Route 20 was closed to traffic in both directions in the area.

Both the tractor-trailer and the other vehicle had visible damage. Debris was also scattered across the roadway.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that a tractor trailer truck was traveling westbound on Route 20 when it collided head on with a sedan that was traveling eastbound on Route 20,” the DA’s office said.

The DA’s office said its investigation was ongoing in partnership with Sudbury emergency crews and the Massachusetts State Police as of around 1:15 p.m.

Route 20 remained closed in both directions near Wayside Inn Road.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

