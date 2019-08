NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a serious crash on the Everett Turnpike Thursday afternoon involving a Department of Transportation lawnmower just outside of Nashua, New Hampshire.

SKY7 HD flew over crews cleaning up the scene.

There is no word on any injuries.

Initially, several lanes were closed but are now reopened.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)