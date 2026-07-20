BOSTON (WHDH) - A storage shed outside of Match Community Day Charter Public School in Hyde Park burned to the ground Monday, prompting an investigation by fire officials, the school announced.

Emergency officials were called to the school at approximately 11 a.m. after an IT worker inside one of the buildings said they saw a gray plume of smoke near the outdoor storage shed. A school official said the eight by 16-foot shed was filled with school supplies, including workout equipment, barbells, and a basketball net. Authorities said the blaze caused about $50,000 worth of damage.

“By the time the fire department got here, it had burned down to the where you see it, to the ground. It was pretty much just smoking,” said Boston Fire Lt. Jeffrey Clark.

Summer school was in session during the fire response.

In a statement to families, a spokesperson for Match Community Day Charter Public School wrote in part, “…the incident did not affect students or staff in any way. Our programming went on as scheduled … We understand that situations like this may cause concern, but please know that our students’ safety is always our first priority.”

No one was hurt.

The Boston Fire Department said it is using an arson dog and nearby security cameras to figure out what sparked the fire.

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